Marriage Licenses
Andrew L. Wiechmann of Cedar Falls and Abby R. Watson of Cedar Rapids, married April 5.
Dylan J. Stephenson and Breanna L. Brown, both of Waterloo, married April 5.
Jason L. Wiebold amd Megan A. Trewin, both of Cedar Falls, married April 6.
Jacob D. Helgeson and Brooke R. Neymeyer, both of Cedar Falls, married April 6.
Keegan J. Hoffert and Audrey D. Shepard, both of Waterloo, married April 6.
Louis C. Shannon and Sheryl A. Wellner, both of Waterloo, married April 9.
Cameron C. Wahl of Denver and Katie A. Arjes of Waverly, married April 12.
Mark D. Newgren and Laura J. Kramer, both of Waverly, married April 12.
Timothy A.C. Williams and Kebeh G. Kpehe, both of Waverly, married April 12.
Randy R. Demro and Amber L. Fratzke, both of Evansdale, married April 13.
Dissolutions
HESSE, Shelly and Arthur, married in 2001 in Cedar Falls.
GLAYDOR, Jeneve and Moses, married July 26, 2010, in Monrovia, Liberia.
HENNINGS, Jill T. and Kurt A., married Aug. 6, 1996, in Waterloo.
VIETH, Nicole C., and SHKOLNIK, Mark, married April 2, 2015, in Georgia.
VANBLARICOM, Jona K. and Caitlyn E., married April 25, 2013.
