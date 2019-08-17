Marriage Licenses
Johnathan P. White and Brittany D. Reints, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 2.
Jace S. Kruger and Kiley A. Lukensmeyer Baker, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 3.
Adam J. Faris and Caitlin E. Schreck, both of Houston, Texas, married Aug. 3.
Christopher L. Lauderdale and Rebecca A. Lauderdale, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 3.
Alex R. O'Connell and Sarah A. White, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 3.
Noe Diaz Zavala and Reyna A. Diaz Martinez, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 4.
Austin S. Wright of Monticello and Ashley A. Richardson of Ankeny, married Aug. 7.
Brandon C. Thompson and Jodi L. Olsen, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 9.
Isaiha D.W. Patton of Cedar Falls and Karna C. Hampton of Waterloo, married Aug. 9.
David J. Jensson of Waterloo and Joan D. Riordan of Holland, married Aug. 10.
Blake D. Kremer and Ashley A. Hager, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Gregory L. Nobles and Mary G. Matt, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Arnold D. Anfinson and Sherry M. Howard, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 13.
Dissolutions
FORTIER, Amber E. and Edward D., married April 5, 2012.
CAUSEY, Amber L. and Manuel M., married Nov. 11, 2017, in Waterloo.
SAKANOVIC, Vasida and Refik, married Oct. 31, 1997, in Bosnia.
SHEA, Leah and Daniel B., married June 20,, 2015, in Black Hawk County.
BUHR, Kayla C. and Emilio J., married Feb. 2, 2010, in Waterloo.
MBOYO, Tania P., and MVIKA, Martin M., married in 2016 in Kinshasa, Congo.
MANGRICH, Matthew P., and McGEE, Alana K., common-law marriage in January 2009 in Iowa.
