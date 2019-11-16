Marriage Licenses
Timothy J. Squires and Amanda L. Youngblut, both of Washburn, married Nov. 2.
Dissolutions
PETERSEN, Jens and Michael, married Aug. 12, 2012, in Cedar Falls.
WIREMAN, Jessica M. and Nicholas T., married July 27, 2013, in Waterloo.
LONGA-NZOLA, Dieu Merci, and Kiyeye, Contest Ashial, married Nov. 22, 2013, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
THRONDSON, Angela A. and Clayton N., married April 30, 1999, in Nashua.
BRUNSON, Ricky E. and Marla L., married Feb. 4, 2008, in Waterloo.
WILLIAMS, Amy M. and Mark I., married July 7, 2007, in Waterloo.
SNAPP, Christine M. and Duane K., married Nov. 13, 1999, in Black Hawk County.
