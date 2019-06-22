Marriage Licenses
Steven R. Hottle of Cedar Falls and Jennifer L. Schwenneker of Hudson, married May 26.
Kyle J. McCready and Jenna M. Schutte, both of Waterloo, married June 8.
Gerald A. Sturch and Ruth A. Lohman, both of Raymond, married June 8.
Eric M. Snyder of La Porte City and Jennifer L. Halstead, married June 8.
Benjamin W. Hovey and Kelsey S. Kriener, both of Elk Run Heights, married June 14.
Wesley R. Washington Jr. and Ashley M. Thornton, both of Cedar Falls, married June 15.
Jesse D. Nicholson and Abigail E. Gilles, both of Cedar Falls, married June 15.
Salvedin Begic and Evelina Tahirovic, both of Waterloo, married June 15.
Zane A. Ruger and Nicole R. Young, both of Waterloo, married June 15.
Nathan K. Leary and Meigan M. Zimmerman, both of Waterloo, married June 15.
You have free articles remaining.
Ian E. McCollough and Jennifer J. Vollenweider, both of Waterloo, married June 15.
Amber L. Weekley and Nichole L. Peterson, both of Waterloo, married June 16.
Dissolutions
TWAIT, Christine K. and Barry D., married Sept. 5, 1992, in Iowa.
AHRENS, Joseph L. and Danielle R., married in 2003 in Hawaii.
WOOD, Megan L. and Jason M., married Sept. 11, 2010, in Cedar Falls.
BROWN, William R. and Heather M., married Sept. 16, 2017, in Fairbank.
STUTTS, Talieda K. and Andrew D., married April 13, 2015, in Waterloo.
PASLEY, Glenda L. and Michael J., married July 10, 1996, in Nashua.
ABBEN, Audrey R. and Trinity D., marriage date not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.