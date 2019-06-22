{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses

Steven R. Hottle of Cedar Falls and Jennifer L. Schwenneker of Hudson, married May 26.

Kyle J. McCready and Jenna M. Schutte, both of Waterloo, married June 8.

Gerald A. Sturch and Ruth A. Lohman, both of Raymond, married June 8.

Eric M. Snyder of La Porte City and Jennifer L. Halstead, married June 8.

Benjamin W. Hovey and Kelsey S. Kriener, both of Elk Run Heights, married June 14.

Wesley R. Washington Jr. and Ashley M. Thornton, both of Cedar Falls, married June 15.

Jesse D. Nicholson and Abigail E. Gilles, both of Cedar Falls, married June 15.

Salvedin Begic and Evelina Tahirovic, both of Waterloo, married June 15.

Zane A. Ruger and Nicole R. Young, both of Waterloo, married June 15.

Nathan K. Leary and Meigan M. Zimmerman, both of Waterloo, married June 15.

Ian E. McCollough and Jennifer J. Vollenweider, both of Waterloo, married June 15.

Amber L. Weekley and Nichole L. Peterson, both of Waterloo, married June 16.

Dissolutions

TWAIT, Christine K. and Barry D., married Sept. 5, 1992, in Iowa.

AHRENS, Joseph L. and Danielle R., married in 2003 in Hawaii.

WOOD, Megan L. and Jason M., married Sept. 11, 2010, in Cedar Falls.

BROWN, William R. and Heather M., married Sept. 16, 2017, in Fairbank.

STUTTS, Talieda K. and Andrew D., married April 13, 2015, in Waterloo.

PASLEY, Glenda L. and Michael J., married July 10, 1996, in Nashua.

ABBEN, Audrey R. and Trinity D., marriage date not available.

