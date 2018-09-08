Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Marriage licenses 

Reginald E. Willingham Jr. and Jacynda R. Baldwin, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 24.

Eduardo Duran Lopez and Esmerelda Guzman, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 25.

Dustin K. Ginther and Alexa J. Hugee, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 25.

Tyler J.J. Tinkey and Audrey K. Thomas, both of Iowa City, married Aug. 25.

Luke D. Guthrie and Dawn R. Lalk, both of Denver, married Aug. 25.

Katlin L. Williams amd Adrianna M.C. Wadlington, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 25.

Jordan D. Rindels and Marrissa J. Michaels, both of Evansdale, married Aug. 25.

Adam J. Boyce and Sara F. Leininger, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 26.

Chad M. Banker and Erendina Vela Nava, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 26.

Ronn S. Lauritzen and Michelle M. Easton, both of Jesup, married Sept. 1.

Dissolutions

MARTIN, Maria M. and John W., married Feb. 27, 2002, in Waterloo.

WENDLING, Adam C. and Shannon A., married Sept. 1, 2017, in Waterloo.

KRUGER, Klayton K., and ROSEBURROUGH, Jordan E., married Dec. 3, 2016, in Jamaica.

Annulment

LANIGAN, Michelle E., and BESH, Beverly C., married March 28, 2018, in Galena, Ill.

