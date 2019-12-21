Marriage Licenses
Michael G. Nyman and Wendy M. Hoofnagle, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 7.
Daniel P. Monnahan of Grundy Center and Meriya L. Freed of Holland, married Dec. 10.
Joaquin Caballero and Octavie S. Luzayadio, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 12.
Fred Langneo and Malentine Miano, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 13.
Brendon T. Boerm and Makenzie A. Vander Mollen, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 14.
Samuel J. Overton and Jade M. Bradley, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 14.
Diogo Mendonca Ajuz and Brianne F. Ott, both of Arizona, married Dec. 15.
Anthony J. Bianchi and Sarah J. Byerly, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 15.
Youssef Mekawy of Naperville, Ill., and Suvada Masinovic of Waterloo, married Dec. 16.
Dissolutions
EVERS, Kristine J. and Kevin S., married Sept. 16, 2017, in Waterloo.
WILLIAM, Pertina M. and Leon, married Aug. 5, 2017, in Waterloo.
RUSSELL, Joshua and Tyler, married Sept. 21, 2012, in Waverly.
BRITTON, Kerianne K. and David A., married Nov. 11, 2011, in Waterloo.
RIOS, Heather A. and Royce R.., married Feb. 14, 2012, in Cedar Rapids.
CROFT, Tyler M. and Brittany B., married Aug. 25, 2015, in Jefferson County, N.Y.
LAUSEN, Hannah M. and Grant R., married Aug. 26, 2016, in Waterloo.
