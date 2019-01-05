Marriage Licenses
Donald J. Hesseling and Betty L. Beauregard, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 21.
Zachary J. Udesen and Marla K. Metzger, both of Omaha, Neb., married Dec. 22.
Davondrae M. Jordan and Nancy L. Myers, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 23.
Scott E. Mehmen and Judy A. Tyson, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 24.
Dylan S. Yockey of Waterloo and Vanessa M. Lawrence of Ontario, Canada, married Dec. 27.
Izet Dervisevic and Sifeta Dervisevic, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 31.
Dissolutions
THOMPSON, Joanna L. and YEZEK, Peter D., married May 24, 1998, in Cedar Falls.
WAIYAKI-BROWN, Patricia M. and BROWN, Jason L., married May 31, 2006, in Waterloo.
CLAY, Morgen A. and Gilbert L. Jr., married Dec. 25, 2011, in Waterloo.
HIRSCHMAN, Scott T. and Jennifer J., married May 25, 2008, in Waterloo.
LARSEN, Jacob T. and KEARNS LARSEN, Amy J., married Sept. 25, 2004, in Cedar Falls.
