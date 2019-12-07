{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses 

Tyler J. Good and Tabitha L. Beaufore, both of Evansdale, married Nov. 15.

Cole B. Wetzel and Michaela A. Boyer, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 16.

Timsonte Stuckey amd Kenyetta D. Hoskins, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 16.

Allen M. Mast and Laura L. Wolff, both of La Porte City, married Nov. 16.

Taylor J. Pratt amd Jade R. Selig, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 16.

Devon R. Albert and Megan A. Barnhart, both of Evansdale, married Nov. 22.

Taylor J. Behn and Morgan J. Kalkwarf, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 23.

Nathan D. Benson and Katie L. Lansing, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 23.

Michael J. Schmadeke and Grace A. Fennelly, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 23.

Josiah P. Sabino and Michelle M. Mleynek, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 23.

Blaine D. Bishop and Tamara J. Barth, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 24.

Elvedin Salihovic and Nermina Moratovic, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 27.

Dissolutions

MATTHIAS, Michael M. and Janet L., married July 7, 1007, in Washburn.

MORRIS, Molly M., and KNUDSEN, Ryan S., married Nov. 2, 2017, in Waterloo.

DJOBO, Remy P., and MITONDO, Merveille, married Sept. 1, 2017, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

KOVACEVIC, Sedina and Admir, married in 1995 in Bosnia.

TAHIR, Ameera, and USMAN, Muhammad, married April 18, 2018, in Black Hawk County.

