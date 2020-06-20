Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriage licenses
Caleb A. Wandschneider and Jadin A. Hemmings both of Ames, married June 12.
Terry T. Townsend and Dianthe R. Jones, both of Waterloo, married June 13.
Jordan P. Rockwell and Meghan N. Busswitz, both of Cedar Falls, married June 13.
Luke J. Schoonover and Amanda M. Vonehwegen, both of Waterloo, married June 13.
George J.S. Bowser and Lindsey R. Harkrider, both of Waterloo, married June 13.
Eric M. Dilley and Dalani L. McKibben, both of Cedar Falls, married June 13.
Gregory B. Kent and Arica D. Nielsen, both of Waterloo, married June 13.
Dissolutions
THOMPSON, Catherin Rose and David C. Glessner
WARREN, Casey Ayden and Korine Anne
DONOSO, Carrie Lynn and Alonso Ramon
ARESTEGUI, Itzuri S. and Kristopher A.
ACCOLA, Christopher Lee and Sonia L. Yetter
PEMBA, Bibiche Lelo and Levieux Mpeki
MEHMEDOVIC, Sifeta and Elvis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!