Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions
Marriage licenses

Caleb A. Wandschneider and Jadin A. Hemmings both of Ames, married June  12.

Terry T. Townsend and Dianthe R. Jones, both of Waterloo, married June 13.

Jordan P. Rockwell and Meghan N. Busswitz, both of Cedar Falls, married June 13.

Luke J. Schoonover and Amanda M. Vonehwegen, both of Waterloo, married June 13.

George J.S. Bowser and Lindsey R. Harkrider, both of Waterloo, married June 13.

Eric M. Dilley and Dalani L. McKibben, both of Cedar Falls, married June 13.

Gregory B. Kent and Arica D. Nielsen, both of Waterloo, married June 13.

Dissolutions

THOMPSON, Catherin Rose and David C. Glessner

WARREN, Casey Ayden and Korine Anne

DONOSO, Carrie Lynn and Alonso Ramon

ARESTEGUI, Itzuri S. and Kristopher A.

ACCOLA, Christopher Lee and Sonia L. Yetter

PEMBA, Bibiche Lelo and Levieux Mpeki

MEHMEDOVIC, Sifeta and Elvis

