Marriage Licenses
Dakota S. Petersen and Rylee J. Rasmussen, both of Evansdale, married Nov. 30.
Lincoln J. Rozeboom and Alannah C. Sage, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 1.
Jared T. Devine and Caitlyn M. Murray, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 1.
Anthony L. Moody and Eveline B. Kollie, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 3.
Dissolutions
CORY, Nina N. and Emmett P., married March 13, 2017, in Des Moines.
SPODEN, Penny A. and Darrell L., married Jan. 23, 2015, in Black Hawk County.
LAWRENCE, Mitchell S. and Matta T., married March 15, 2011, in Liberia, Africa.
DEERY, Laurene A., and John J., married June 16, 2012, place not available.
KIBE, Kody M. and Darian R., married Sept. 24, 2016, in Washburn.
SHERWOOD, Jacob and Amy, married Aug. 28, 2008, in Ames.
PENA, Melissa and Jesse J. III, married July 10, 2014, in Dallas.
THORPE, Jill E. and Christopher M., married Dec. 21, 2002, in Cedar Falls.
MUNGANGA, Nathalie and KALEKI, Theophile, married May 28, 2016, in Kinshasa (D.R. Congo), KI.
