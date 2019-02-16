Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage Licenses

Matthew Ungs and Kara A. Kelly, both of Cedar Falls, married Feb. 1.

Bhaskar Upadhyaya and Asmika Guragain, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 5.

Richard L. Bush and Kelly A. Morel, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 8.

Brad O. Foulk and Jodi L. Fogt, both of Hudson, married Feb. 9.

Bryan G. Earwood of Leawood, Kan., and Kristen E. Brown of Waterloo, married Feb. 12.

Dissolutions

PATTISON, Amy and Josh, married Sept. 5, 2015, in Las Vegas.

WEBER, Brian G. and Cindy, married in 2001 in Nashua.

BUSH, Christine M. and Patrick S., married Dec. 30, 2005, in Tripoli.

BUHIKA, Ribelle L. and PIODI, Aguet N., married Nov. 20, 2015, in Kinshasa (D.R. Congo), KI.

