Marriage Licenses 

Fermin Pec Gonzales and Yari A. Rodriguez Liddy, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.

Michael E. Rathe and Kylie K. Murphy, both of Jesup, married Sept. 28.

Ethan J. Martin and Jordan M. Newman, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.

Justin L. Dudley and Hannah M.L. Ballard, both of Evansdale, married Sept. 28.

Dakota D. Benhart and Anna J. Schultz, both of Raymond, married Sept. 28.

Matthew R. Millar and Kayla J. Polson, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.

Dustin K. Shover and Madison A. Nielsen, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.

Eric R. Wilkerson and Madison R. Baack, both of Wellsburg, married Sept. 28.

Jeremiah J. Wilson and Brittany J. Weber, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.

John T. Fitzpatrick and Andrea R. Breuer, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.

Colton T. Hager and Ashley M. Neelans, both of Denver, married Sept. 28.

Jason J. Hernandez and Cassie A. McBride, both of Raymond, married Sept. 28.

Larry W. Oberheu and Susan D. Curtis, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.

Philip K. Heitland and Kayla C. Frazier, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 4.

Cole J. Phillips of Mount Pleasant and Lucy M. Dahl of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.

Nicholas D. Stokes and Alysia L. Adolphs, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 6.

Dissolutions

FOGLESONG, David A., and ZACARIAS, Flordelina, married Sep.t 26, 2015, in Iowa.

SANCHEZ, Amanda L. and Brock A., married April 13, 2019, in Cedar Falls.

BURGESS, Cortney L. and Devon M., married Sept. 16, 2017, in Cedar Falls.

ALLISON, Pamela A. and Gregory L., married July 2, 1988, in Parkersburg.

FAHNBULLEH, Genevie, and LUSENI, Sani, married April 27, 2014, in Monrovia, Liberia.

