Marriage Licenses

Toni N. Torres and Adriana M. Galvez-Munguia, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 27.

Shane D. Wait and Stephanie L. Beard, both of Hudson, married Feb. 28.

Nicholas T. Rindels and Carrie J. Brown, both of Dewar, married March 1.

Kyle W. Sorensen and Kamari N. Colvin, both of Cedar Falls, married March 1.

Andrew J. F. Nugent of Waterloo and Ilonka Van Wyk of United Arab Emirates, married March 1.

Emily K. Hodges and Nathan F. Greve, both of Abilene, Texas, married March 2.

Christopher E. Paul and Karen K. Ernst, both of Waterloo, married March 2.

Vahidin Hrncic and Ibrahisa Pasic, both of Waterloo, married March 8.

Dylan J. Fehlberg of Allison and Chloe M. Jensen of Greene, married March 12.

Dissolutions

RODGERS, William D. and Rebecca A., married Feb. 14, 1999, in Iowa.

FREEMAN, Elizabeth A. and Blaine H., married June 9, 2007, in Waterloo.

RIDDER, Jim J. and Jennifer M., married May 28, 2005, in Aplington.

SPECK, Shane R. and Janel M., married June 12, 2017, in Bonney Lake, Washington.

NZUMBA, Esperance B. and KAVUNZA, Macaire M., married Dec. 24, 2014, Idiofa, D.R. Congo.

