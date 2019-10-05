Marriage Licenses
Scott J. Weber and Brenna R. Allen, both of La Porte City, married Sept. 21.
Michael W. Sharp and Kimberly N. Floss, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 21.
Clark M. Jackley and Hannah L. Caster, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.
Benjamin M. Andersen of Davenport and Maggie R. Weber of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.
Joshua J. Dicken and Lindsey K. Schuler, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.
Allen K. Wilson and Sarah L. Augustine, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.
Taylor A. Steen and Kasandra R. Smith, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.
Sean M. Redmond and Emily E. Nagle, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.
Ryan J. Oberhauser and Rachel A. Francois, both of Iowa, married Sept. 21.
Nathan J. Bovy and Katie L. Brincks, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.
Devin A. Harschnek and Stephanie S. Kadlec, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 21.
James M. Humpal of Waterloo and Megan M. Thompson of Brown Deer, Wis., married Sept. 21.
Richard W. Naylor and Laura L. Hatting, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 25.
Rasim Alibegic and Dzemila Halilovic, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 25.
Dean W. Halverson and Nikki L. Maclaughlin, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.
Patrick T. Mpunga and Grace E. Ite, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.
Andrew J. Milbrandt of Osage and Carissa E. Herkelman of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.
Nurudin Saric and Adrianna N. Miller, both of La Porte City, married Sept. 28.
Timothy R. Pullin and Keisha L. Meek, both of Readlyn, married Sept. 28.
Steven K. Jensen and Heather A. Lies, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.
Ryan M. Marquette and Lucila Hendricks, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 28.
Nicholas J. Mahlstedt and Bridgette M. Nelson, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 28.
Dissolutions
HARDY, Sarah M. and Timothy R., married Jan. 14, 2002, in Las Vegas.
KOESTER, Christopher S. and Janice M., married March 20, 1999, in Nashua.
MILLER, Mark A. and Jennifer L., married May 25, 2002, in Cedar Falls.
KANNEGIETER, Steven J. and Cindy, married Sept. 13, 2014, in Clayton County.
