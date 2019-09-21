Marriage Licenses
Jonathan J. Ovel and Emily L. Routier, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Dean J. Fischels and Janelle L. Blanchard, both of Elk Run Heights, married Sept. 7.
Jordan A. Mask of Cedar Falls and Allison M. Zobel of Traer, married Sept. 7.
Daniel J. Garvin of Cedar Falls and Lauren A. Clevenger of Iowa City, married Sept. 7.
Jacob D. Sessler and Sydney A. Jergens, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 7.
Jacob R. McCann and Brittany D. Harrison, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 7.
Drake I. Mangrich and Heather D. Youngblut, both of Fairbank, married Sept. 7.
Marvin L. Kuker and Robyn J. Jenkins, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 10.
Bruce D. Pietro and Penny L. Wilson, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 10.
Kyle J. McPhail and Kathryn G. Melton, both of Washburn, married Sept. 13.
Julie M. MacMahon and Carrie S. Streich, both of La Porte City, married Sept. 14.
Daniel H. Wenger and Jessica A. Selleck, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.
Ryan J. Leeper and Madison M. Weidmann, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.
Travis M. Gorman and Erika P. Ross, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.
Brandon Bogardus and Alana L-M Grimstad, married Sept. 14.
Jose M. Martinez and Cecilia Villacorta Carcano, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.
Tryston V. Tinker and Ernestine R. Shaffer, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.
Esad Kajtazovic and Sidika Dedic, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 16.
Dissolutions
CRAWFORD, Brett R. and Angela L., married Oct. 18, 2008, in Iowa.
STILLWELL, Sara E. and Cameron S., married Aug. 30, 2014, in Waterloo.
RICE, Terry F., and GOINGS, David A., married Aug. 10, 2014, in Waterloo.
