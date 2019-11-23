{{featured_button_text}}

 Marriage Licenses

Dillon D. Lancaster and Bronwyn K.S. Smith, both of Reinbeck, married Nov. 8.

Jacob D. Shaver of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Katherine K. Reynolds of Waterloo, married Nov. 9.

Jordan M. Rickert and Abigail M. Arndt, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 9.

Douglas P. Cornwell and Judy F. Cornwell, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 9.

Joshua B. Billings and Abby E. Steffen, both of Elk Run Heights, married Nov. 11.

Tyler J. Good and Tabitha L. Beaufore, both of Evansdale, married Nov. 15.

Cole B. Wetzel and Michaela A. Boyer, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 16.

Allen M. Mast and Laura L. Wolff, both of La Porte City, married Nov. 16.

Dissolutions

MORAN, Zachary H. and Delaney R., married Sept. 24, 2010, in Waterloo.

BOLAS, Teri J. and Andrew W., married Jan. 19, 2017, in Waterloo.

STEWART. Robert H. and Annmarie, married April 1, 2011, in Iowa.

