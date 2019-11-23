Marriage Licenses
Dillon D. Lancaster and Bronwyn K.S. Smith, both of Reinbeck, married Nov. 8.
Jacob D. Shaver of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Katherine K. Reynolds of Waterloo, married Nov. 9.
Jordan M. Rickert and Abigail M. Arndt, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 9.
Douglas P. Cornwell and Judy F. Cornwell, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 9.
Joshua B. Billings and Abby E. Steffen, both of Elk Run Heights, married Nov. 11.
Tyler J. Good and Tabitha L. Beaufore, both of Evansdale, married Nov. 15.
You have free articles remaining.
Cole B. Wetzel and Michaela A. Boyer, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 16.
Allen M. Mast and Laura L. Wolff, both of La Porte City, married Nov. 16.
Dissolutions
MORAN, Zachary H. and Delaney R., married Sept. 24, 2010, in Waterloo.
BOLAS, Teri J. and Andrew W., married Jan. 19, 2017, in Waterloo.
STEWART. Robert H. and Annmarie, married April 1, 2011, in Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.