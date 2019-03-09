Try 3 months for $3

Marriage Licenses

Patrick R. Moloney and Belinda M. Erickson, both of Waterloo, married March 2.

Christopher L. Sawyer and Colleen N. Fogle, both of Waterloo, married March 2.

Jeremy A. Talley and Tiffany M. Dumire, both of Waterloo, married March 3.

Ralph S. Greenwood and Kathleen M. Hallman, both of Cedar Falls, married March 4.

Dissolutions

GRAY, Armoni T. and Maria A., married Oct. 20, 2012, in Waterloo.

HOMEWOOD, Kayleen R. and Dirk A., married Aug. 6, 2005, in Cedar Falls.

GRAHAM, Anjel M. and Joseph E., married July 13, 2002, in Vinton.

MORRISON, Leah D. and Kevin D., married Sept. 7, 2002, in Waterloo.

BROWNSON, Jenry J. and Nilvia R., married May 16, 2015, in New Hampton.

HOSFORD, Matthew M. and Brittany A., married Aug. 30, 2008, in Black Hawk County.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments