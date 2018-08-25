Marriage licenses
Quinten B. Rose and LeeAnn J. McLaury, no location available, married Aug. 9.
Erik M. Webber and Wendy S. Markey, no location available, married Aug. 9.
Mark A. Geiger and Sara R. Carter, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 10.
Bradley J. Schmitz and Stacy A. Streb, both of Hudson, married Aug. 11.
Grant J. Hunt of Rochester, Minn., and Audrey V. Richards of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 11.
Joel R. Frank and Rainee M. Gardner, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 11.
Andrew J. Freeze and Katarina T. Christopher, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 11.
Cody R. Ronan and Taylor M. Broshar, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 11.
Robert L. Smith III of Cedar Falls and Elizabeth M. Weikert of Ackley, married Aug. 11.
Yoha Ka and Wimeh Hla, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 12.
Wildor Juste and Patricia A. Lynch, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 12.
Adnan Kajtezovic and Muazzam N. Shakirova, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 15.
Barry D. Roatch and Samara A. Houston, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 16.
Alexander P. Bullington and Bree N. Mulford, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 17.
Jonathan P. Widmann and Belissa J. Smith, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 17.
Tanner M. Dahms and Mallory J. Wheeler, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Jason T. Kunkle and Elizabeth A. Larson, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Cedric L. Holmes and Brigette A. Moritz, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Dustin L. Sanboeuf and Sarah A. Murphy, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Travis J. Webb of Waterloo and Gabriel A. Woock of Williams, married Aug. 18.
Ezra M.D. Terrell and Quinnetta T. Davis, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Ricardo Rebolledo Viveros and Amelia Cooper, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Dissolutions
WANDRO, Jordan and Shayla, married April 20, 2013, in Waterloo.
ANDREWS, Michael J. and Angela D., married May 16, 1992, in Waterloo.
MAY, Leslie L. and James P., married May 29, 2006, in Black Hawk County.
SMALLEY, Walter P. and Michelle L., married Sept. 27, 1994, in Belle Plaine.
LISIKA, Jessi E., and KALALA, Carlos, July 10, 2015, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
CARTER, Quenesha, and TYSON, Darnell, married July 27, 2006, in Crowne Point, Ind.
CUMMINGS, Sean M., and MUKHERJEE CUMMINGS, Amrita, married July 27, 2013, in Waterloo.
MEYER, Mary L. and David E., married Sept. 4, 1994.
ROSE, Renee E. and Robert W., married Sept. 30, 2016, in Cedar Falls.
RODGERS, Tiffany J. and Christopher W., married Oct. 26, 2013, in Buchanan County.
BULOBA, Suaze K., and TSHIALU, Martin M., married April 8, 2015, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
ZAHNER, Krista A. and Jason D., married Dec. 3, 2011, in Janesville.
FULLER, Clint W., and FAIN FULLER, Toniya, married Oct. 1, 2005, in Waterloo.
SUMO, Eddie Q. and Madusa K., married Nov. 18, 2013, in Monrovia, Liberia.
JAMES, Julie A. and Jason D., married Aug. 13, 2005, in Dysart.
SHIELDS, Patrick J., and McClintic, Lisa M., married Nov. 5, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
BERRYMAN, Hollie R. and Nathan L., married Aug. 25, 2007, in Black Hawk County.
O'NEAL HARRISON, Imani M.H., and HARRISON, Jeremiah A., married June 27, 2015, in Black Hawk County.
PERKINS, Kevin L. and Robbie S., married Sept. 27, 2003, in Waterloo.
