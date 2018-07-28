Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Marriage licenses

Jesse D. Diaz and Samantha J. Schloemer, both of Waterloo, married July 14.

Wyatt J. Landers of Cedar Falls and Cortney J. Palmer of Waterloo, married July 14.

Nicholas R. Davis and Jacqueline V. Henry, both of Waterloo, married July 14.

Nathaniel J. Tafolla and Kayla M. Nielsen, both of Dunkerton, married July 14.

Alex M. Vitzthum and Chyane A. Marshall, both of Cedar Falls, married July 14.

Jesse M. Scheer and Emily K. Proctor, both of Jesup, married July 14.

Mark D. Wilhovsky and Joyce L. Pietan, both of Waterloo, married July 14.

Ross C. Bercik and Kassie L. Friedrichs, both of Waterloo, married July 16.

Hajrudin Okanovic and Emina Okanovic, both of Waterloo, married July 16.

Brent C. Gray and Patricia L.V. Bennett, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Kyle C. Zenner and Jessica C. Davis, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Dissolutions

BRADFORD, Chantel M. and Kahlan, married April 27, 2014, in Anamosa.

MARTINEZ, Jessica M., and MONTINEZ-LAGUNA, Jose J., married Feb. 26, 2017, in Evansdale.

ANEWEER-MAYNARD, Jenny L., and ANEWEER, Mark A., married Sept. 21, 2006, in Cedar Falls.

HARDMAN, Jeffrey P. and Melissa A., married Sept. 11, 2004, in Estherville.

FRENCH, Anthony D. and Cynthia M., married May 12, 2001, in Powesheik County.

