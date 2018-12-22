Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage Licenses

Dustin A. Phillips and Heather C. McKinley, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 8.

Jason R. Benninghoven and Sydney A. Miller, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 15.

Dissolutions

THORNTON, Ashley M. and Steven T., married May 15, 2010, in Waterloo.

STANSBERY, Colleen C. and Erik A., married April 6, 2015, in Las Vegas.

KROYMANN, Taryn J. and HOBACK, Kyle J., married Dec. 28, 2015, in Cedar Rapids.

FERGUSON, Benjamin C. and Amanda R., married April 13, 2014, in Black Hawk County.

MENSANVI, Adjo and HOUANDJA, Codjovi S., married June 15, 2013, in Republic of Togo.

WOLF, Sara L. and Joshua E., married Aug. 17, 2001, in Waterloo.

SCHMADEKE, Craig L. and Mary E., married Sept. 4, 2004, in Waterloo.

