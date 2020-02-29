Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions
Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriage Licenses

Jonathan N. Vandervort and Brenda L. Miller, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 14.

Anthony S. Hayes Sr. and Stephanie Dickens, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 14.

Joseph D. Reuter, and Courtney R. Brady, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 14.

Rolando O. Navarro-Taily, and Laura A. Edwards, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 14.

John H. Weaver, and Heather L. Hovland, both of Hudson, married Feb. 15.

Dylan S. Peters, and Chelsea P. Sandven, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 20.

Tyrone E. Wright Sr. and Jo A. Biggles, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 22. 

Dissolutions

BROWN, Shereen M. and Stevie M., married 2015 in Waterloo.

CAMERON, Alanna L. and Caleb E., married 2012 in Independence.

HURLBUT, Justin R. and Stephanie M., married 2009 in Iowa.

