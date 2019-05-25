Marriage Licenses
Christopher J. Smith and Kari L. Flaherty, both of Evansdale, married May 10.
Nicholas G. Moore and Abby L. Steger, both of Cedar Falls, married May 11.
Ranferi Mendez Ruiz and Cinda M. Tenorio, both of Waterloo, married May 11.
Ryan S. Unash and Jenna M. Schmitz, both of Waterloo, married May 11.
Jacob S. Hovenga and Elizabeth A. Hilsman, both of Cedar Falls, married May 11.
Rene D. Herber and Heather D. Webb, both of Waterloo, married May 13.
Rodney T. Olson and Barbara A. Brickman, both of Waterloo, married May 15.
Adam J. Hix and Megan A. Flaucher, both of Waterloo, married May 18.
Peter J. West and Jaime D. Lyon, both of Cedar Falls, married May 18.
Brady M. Waskow and Emily J. Freers, both of Cedar Falls, married May 18.
David R. Handt and Kishawnda M. Mure, both of Waterloo, married May 18.
Willie J. Outlaw and Leondrah L. Dunn, both of Waterloo, married May 18.
Davis R. Darby and Abigail L. Manderfield, both of Cedar Falls, married May 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Austin T. Vaughn and Allison L. Hunt, both of Cedar Falls, married May 18.
Michael E. Routt and Crysten L. Snow, both of Waterloo, married May 18.
Vaughn R. Etringer and Jamie L. Harrison, both of Waterloo, married May 18.
Michael S. Tweedt and Cassidy L. Atchison, both of Waterloo, married May 18.
Jose E. Reyes Salazar and Maria B. Diaz Martinez, both of Waterloo, married May 19.
Da N. Low and Cha Wee, married May 19.
Rodney W. Vanderwerf and Kathleen K. Lenius, married May 19.
Dissolutions
PETERSON, Deborah J. and Adam P., married April 29, 2000, in Waterloo.
LINDGREN, Krista R. and Matt T., married July 8, 2006, in Iowa.
SADLER, Blair E. and Thomas C., date of marriage not available.
GOOD, Frederick J. and Alison J., married Oct. 29, 2012, in Shell Rock.
MASINOVIC, Suvada, and HALILOVIC, Muhamed, married Dec. 15, 2016, in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.