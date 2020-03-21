Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions
Marriage licenses

Robert J. Fowler-Ortiz and Brittany L. Kimball, both of Evansdale, married Mar. 7.

Jeffrey M. Colvin and Deloy S. Rainey, both of Waterloo, married Mar. 9.

Joseph M. Bredahl and Katelin M. Bockenstedt, both of Waterloo, married Mar 12.

Dissolutions

MITCHELL, Joshua L. and Crystal A., married 2004 in Waterloo.

JACKSON, Marron L. and Lasonia R., married 2001 in Black Hawk County.

HINZ, Solomon D. and Audrey L., married 2014 in Independence.

BONEFAS-CROSS, Morgan E., and Emily M., married 2019 in Waterloo.

DODD, Audrey L., and Timothy J., married 2016 in Black Hawk County.

