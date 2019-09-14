Marriage Licenses
Taylor J. Calhoun of Black Hawk County and Taylor M. Lubben of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 30.
Anthony C. Lyons and Erin L. Goecke, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 31.
Brock A. Jaquith and Amber P. Lawless, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 31.
Andrew J. Huber and Rebecca M. Dirks, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 31.
Joseph J. Swanger and Desiree R.L. Shock, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 31.
Brad R. Davis and Stephanie K. Lee, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 31.
Andrew M. Lawler and Lauren M. Sinnwell, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 1.
Ricky L. McCarty and Carol L. Baker, both of Eagan, Minn., married Sept. 3.
Matthew A. Johnson and Teri J. Purdy, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 7.
Joshua T. Kneeland and Amber N. Bueter, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Michael J. Kugler and Caitlin N. Trumbauer, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Isaac K. French and Evelyn R. Casner-Cox, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Anthony M. Castaneda and Haley D. Wheeler, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 7.
Jacob J. Bermel and Shannon R. Moody, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 7.
Sean M. Hlubek and Brooke A. Leavell, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Matthew W. Sawyer and Ashley A. Lekar, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Jeffery A. Athey and Abbey E. Akin, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Joseph S. Wilson and Brittany A. Dubois, both of Dunkerton, married Sept. 9.
Dissolutions
TRIMBLE, Alexis and Jones M., married April 24, 2014, in Jacksonville, N.C.
BRYTE, James R. and Bonnie L., married Dec. 23, 2004, in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON, Patricia and Johnnie, married in 2004 in Waterloo.
FULLER, Tracey and Randel, married July 5, 2011, in Independence, Mo.
ENHORNING, Naomi C. and Brandon E., married Nov. 17, 2017, in Burlington.
HAYES, Syria A. and Anthony S., married May 16, 1995, in Waterloo.
NEISEN, Bruce A. and Connie J., married June 16, 1990, in Washburn.
DUNN, Jayme M. and Lance O., married June 21, 2008, in Waterloo.
