Marriage Licenses

Joshua J. Henkle and Briyaunna L. Pritchett, both of Evansdale, married May 18.

Christopher J. Williams and Varvara X. Korkina, both of Cedar Falls, married May 18.

Bryan J. Hearn and Meredith R. Sternhagen, both of Waterloo, married May 18.

Trace S. Heyer and Kelsey R. Feldman, both of Waterloo, married May 18.

Byron M. Clark and Karlene R. Izer, both of Waterloo, married May 18.

Morgan E. Bonefas and Emily M. Cross, both of Waterloo, married May 18.

Steven J. Williams and Jennifer D. Smith, both of Waterloo, married May 19.

Dissolutions

LENSING, Alexandra R. and Chaska L., married Feb. 3, 2018, in Mason City.

BISHOP, Erin M. and Justin L., married Dec. 6, 2008, in Waverly.

TEIDT, Kimberly A. and Kevin R., married Oct. 5, 2002, place not available.

NIELSON, Hazel A. and Dennis L., married Feb. 22, 2009, in Cedar Rapids.

GREY, Cassandra R. and Steven E., married June 20, 1998, in Cedar Falls.

