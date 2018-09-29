Marriage licenses
Dustin R. Murray and Emily M. Hunt, both of Denver, married Sept. 15.
Andrew E. Hershberger and Katelynn S. Johnson, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 15.
Austin J. Payne of Waterloo and Jessica L. Sparks of La Porte City, married Sept. 15.
Jordan M. Elsamiller and Julieta Del Valle Zuviri, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.
Timothy J. Bruno and Heather A. Sotter, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.
Luke Lamere and Hilary R. Scarbrough, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.
Duane E. Dines of Waterloo and Ivy A. Samuels of Jamaica, married Sept. 16.
Jared A. O'Rear and Teesha K. Hayes, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.
Regina K. Weekley and Aysha B. Davis, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Dissolutions
McLARNAN, Thomas E. and Dawn A., married Sept. 22, 1995, place unavailable.
MYERS, Sarah L. and Jonathan P., married May 3, 2014, in Evansdale.
GRILL, Andrea B. and Christopher J., married Aug. 4, 2011, in Cody, Park County, Wyo.
PERRYMAN, Fred M. and Angela A., married June 14, 2007, place unavailable.
PIETERS, Lindsay M. and John S., married Aug. 31, 1996, in Iowa.
DEUTSCH, Sheena L. and Daniel L., married Oct. 22, 2011, in Black Hawk County.
GRIFFITH, Larissa K. and Shane E., married March 7, 2010, in Cedar Rapids.
