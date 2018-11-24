Marriage Licenses
Jeremy R. Thurm and Blaise C. Schaley, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 10.
Andrew C. Kilbourn and Kristina E.A. Kofoot, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 10.
Joshua M. Burke of New Hampton and Kayla E. Hemann of Waterloo, married Nov. 10.
Steven F. Broell and Michelle L. Maassen, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 10.
Andrew W. Lusson and Rachel J. Kovach, both of Evansdale, married Nov. 10.
Armando M. Sanchez and Maria Del Carmen Martinez Garcia, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 11.
Gary D. Sigler and Kim D. Ott, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 15.
Bryce D. Lahmann and Christine R. Niemann, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 16.
Aaron J. Schurman and Amanda J. Grutzmacher, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 17.
Jason D. Goulden and Erika M. Heider, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 17.
Dissolutions
NATHAN, Darlette A. and Hodges, married Oct. 7, 2016, in Waterloo.
ALLEE, Denise M. and Frank A., married April 18, 2014, in Waverly.
