Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions
Marriages and Dissolutions

Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriage Licenses

Patrick Massillon and Sherline Mathurin, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 1.

Jordan P. Bachman and Zoe A. Adolphs, both of Cedar Falls, married Feb. 2.

Steven A. Newell and Aimee N. Murphy, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 6.

Dissolutions

STEIMEL, Hayley J. and Brian J., married 2017 in Iowa.

FOSTER, Joseph C. and Jennifer L., married 2013 in Waterloo.

GLENN, Christina D. and Sheldon B., married 2010 in Key West, Fla.

FIX, Kristopher D. and Amanda L., married 2012 in Las Vegas.

TERRONES, Andrew J. and Rebecca L., married 2019 in Waterloo.

