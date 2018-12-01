Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage Licenses 

Michael D. Juhl and Kirsten N. Arnold, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 17.

Jacob K. Myrvik and Sarah B. Nylin, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 17.

Adam L. Gallmeyer and Jennifer R. Haines, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 22.

Vincent M. Wilson and Megan M. Olson, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 24.

Ryan N. Glasgow and Kayla A. Frana, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 24.

Dennis Brown Jr. of Waterloo and Iyhonna V. Wynn of Carrollton, Ga., married Nov. 25.

Harikrishnan T. Nair and Andrea C. Calderon Cruz, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 26.

Dissolutions

LAURIE, Carol S. and Scott A., married June 4, 2011, in Cedar Falls.

NORBY, Emilie S., and INMAN, Donald Jr., married June 4, 2011, in Illinois.

GERICKE, Susan K. and Joel A., married Aug. 31, 2013, in Waterloo.

McKINNEY, Linda L. and John M., married Jan. 23, 2010, in Nashua.

SHELTON, Andrew M. and Katherine E., married Sept. 14, 2012, in Polk County.

MATHENEY, Maurice L. and Michelle, married Jan. 1, 2003, in Lake Village, Ark.

McNAMEE, Michelle A. and Michael J., married Aug. 28, 2010, in Janesville.

SCHMIDT, Jeremy J. and Angela M., married Aug. 13, 1994, in Cedar Falls.

