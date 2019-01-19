Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage Licenses

Zachery A. Buchheit and Tiffany L. Bergmann, both of Reinbeck, married Jan. 5.

Cody J. Heying and Rachel A. Stromert, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 7.

Matthew J. Rohden and Taylee R. Millermon, both of Cedar Falls, married Jan. 9.

Benjamin J. Schaefer and Chelsea F. Mathews, both of Cedar Falls, married Jan. 13.

Dissolutions

LOGAN, Sarah J. and Heath D., married Sept. 3, 2011, in La Porte City.

EDWIN, Harry E. and Brenda K., date and place not available.

GROVE, Brian J. and Whitney E., married June 28, 2008, in Waterloo.

HOLMES, Brigette A. and Cedric L., married Aug. 18, 2018, in Waterloo.

COOK, Christina K. and Cody A., married May 23, 2015, in Waterloo.

CATIC, Allison L. and Mirsad, married May 21, 2012, in Iowa.

HERRON, Boakai B. and Hajah K., married May 24, 2010, in Monrovia.

MILTENBERGER, Dawn M. and Adam M., married May 23, 2009, in Waterloo.

