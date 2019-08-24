Marriage Licenses
Darrel D. Drenner and Heidi J. Siddell, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 7.
Levi T. Slight and Vanessa A. Nolan, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 9.
Johnathon M. Schroeder and Amy M. Peiffer, both of Phoenix, married Aug. 10.
Michael D. Krempges and Shana K. Boji, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Joshua M. Burton and Khya J. Barkema, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 10.
Mark A. Walker and Heather L. Reeves, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Blake W. Drinovsky and Megan E. Brasch, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 10.
Elijah A. Sents and Summer R. Grimmer, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Zachary C. McDearmon and Zoie H. Wheeler, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Beau D. Frye and Marissa M. Van Dorn, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 10.
Steven F. Fox and Patricia M. Marvets, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Curtis C. Plain Williams and Milann K. Henry, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Robert J. Detweiler of Jesup and Stephanie M. Staack of Waterloo, married Aug. 10.
Tomaso Wei and Rosy S. Mue, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 11.
Marc E. Wadena and Brianna N.L. Land, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 13.
David J. Tilley of Evansdale and Cristina L. Johnson of Waterloo, married Aug. 15.
Dean J. Echelard and Julieta M. Angeles, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 16.
Cody M. McDowell and Emily C. Wolfe, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 17.
James N. Bolger and Malorie K. Klunenberg, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 17.
Steven J. Eichenberger and Nicole M. Schuster, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 17.
Joseph D. Jans and Michelle R. Nading, both of Fairbank, married Aug. 17.
Mark D. Downing of Manchester and Elizabeth N. Yousse of Waterloo, married Aug. 17.
Luis C. Garcia and Jenna J. Hewitt, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Kenneth M. Rembert and Schnique D. Williams, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Dissolutions
PETERSEN, Amy J. and Steven C., married Aug. 1, 1977, in Nemo, S.D.
IEHL, Rebecca L. and William J., married Sept. 10, 2005, in Iowa.
HEIDT, Julie R. and Bruce R., married Feb. 22, 2008, in Cedar Falls.
HOLMES, Megan J. and HOLMES II, Jeffery W., married June 23, 2012, in Galena, Ill.
WOODS, Kay H. and Cecil D., married Sept. 17, 1977, in Waterloo.
KRIEGER, Brittany R. and Joshua W., married Feb. 24, 2014, in Las Vegas.
EVERTS, Nichole L. and Nicholas, married May 26, 2006, in Waverly.
TSHILOLO, Benedicte and MBENDE, Junior, married Dec. 26, 2015, outside of the U.S.
