Marriage Licenses
Christian C. Wilson and Sky A. Baldwin, both of Waterloo, married April 20.
Wade D. Hannan and Katie M. Miller, both of Dunkerton, married April 20.
Isaac E. Nieto and Mireya Torres Osornia, both of Waterloo, married April 21.
Terry L. Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson, both of Waterloo, married April 23.
Eric D. Livingston of Fort Dodge and Sha'Presha C. Burnside of Waterloo, married April 28.
Dissolutions
DREWELOW, Rachel L. and Vern R., married Jan. 10, 2008, in New Hampton.
MOON, Rachael E. and Kyle T., married Sept. 18, 2010, in Jamaica.
THACHER, Adam J., and CALLAWAY, Gretchen K., married Dec. 28, 2012, in Las Vegas.
PEET, Connie L. and Joseph H., married Aug. 25, 1995, in Fargo, N.D.
