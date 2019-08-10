{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses

John W. Strickland and Theresa G. Nyhus, both of Waterloo, married July 26.

Conner M.T. Calhoun and Alexandra M. Armstrong, both of Cedar Falls, married July 27.

Barry C. Blough of Waterloo and April M. McClelland, both of Waterloo, married July 27.

Samuel E. Martin and Kyra S.O. Blix, both of Evansdale, married July 27.

Nga Reh and Moo Ker Pru Paw, both of Waterloo, married July 27.

Tyler J. Wegner and Kaitlyn N. Hawbaker, both of Janesville, married Aug. 1.

Douglas J. Seehase and Angela A. Kettman, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 3.

Daniel R. Rogers and Andrea K. Jensen, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 3.

Peter J. Schuster and Janet C. DeShaw, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 3.

Michael R. Gruetzmacher and Christy N. McClain, both of Dunkerton, married Aug. 3.

Corey T. Szamlewski and Courtney J. Marsden, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 3.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Adam R. Krieger and Carol M. Allen, both of Sumner, married Aug. 3.

Gabriel J. Buss and Shelby S. Souhrada-Rogers, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 3.

Tyler E. Fulks of Waterloo and Hanna M. Flack of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 3.

Michael J. Meeter and Tonya M. Mastin, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 3.

Anthony M. Ohl and Mikayla J. Wahl, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 3.

Matthew A. Kramer and Valerie A. Craig, both of Wellington, Co., married Aug. 3.

Joe Kizart and Sharetha C. Ferguson, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 5.

Dissolutions

LEITZ, Amanda M. and Neil Boone, married May 13, 2016, in Cedar Falls

HADZIC, Kellie S. and Alen, married Dec. 12, 2012, in Waterloo.

CRISMAN, Lauren D. and Matthew E., married May 20, 2017, in Iowa.

DENT, Robert L. and Ellen R., married April 2, 1971, in Waukegan, Ill.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments