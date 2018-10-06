Marriage licenses
Kalen V. Kolpek and Valerie M. Rust, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 20.
Thomas J. Wright and Carrie B. Billman, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 21.
Mitchell J. Lamos and Jessica M. Hintzman, both of Gilbertville, married Sept. 21.
Bradley S. Boesen of Waterloo and Christine R. Aleman of Monticello, Minn., married Sept. 22.
Dylan C. Deery and Shelby L. Mennenga, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 22.
Dustin J. Laws and Chancey A. Nicks, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Adam J. Faucher and Chelsea L. Anderson, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 22.
Brent S. Lofstedt and Nichole E. McGill, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Anthony J. Lentfer and Shannon J. Vanee, both of Evansdale, married Sept. 22.
Jared M. Fangman and Holly M. Weber, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Christopher M. Peiffer and Heather M. Hackman, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Kenneth A. Odekirk and Stacy A. Allers, both of Jesup, married Sept. 22.
Scott J. McFadden and Drueana M. Uribe, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Joel C. Betzer and Michelle E. Prieto, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Alexander A. Lynch and Laurie E. Marting, both of New Hartford, married Sept. 22.
Thomas J. Loftus and Shawn D. Nunemaker, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Nathan J. Kremer and Whitney A. Figanbaum, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Justin J. Wagner and Shelby N. McKenzie, both of Gilbertville, married Sept. 22.
Trent D. Schultz and Christina L. Hussey, both of Janesville, married Sept. 22.
Thomas B. Smallridge and Emily M. Wheeler, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Tyler J. Neigum and Elizabeth E. Bauer, both of Traer, married Sept. 22.
Brett A. Albertsen of La Porte City and Kimberly S. Hansen of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Charles M. Carrier and Emily J. Leafstedt, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Charles A. Kost and Amanda P. O'Hare, both of Rochelle, Ill., married Sept. 22.
James M. Lane and Diana M. Lane, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 22.
Eric C. Schumacher and Cortny R. Deobald, both of Hudson, married Sept. 29.
Thomas W. Macon and Emily S. Schwan, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.
Jordan J.S. Burtch of Cedar Falls and Alexandra D. Kastli of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Nicholas B. Skurdal and Caralee K. Doak, both of Dysart, married Sept. 29.
Christopher G. Timler and Shanna L. Berger, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Matthew C. Wiebke and Megan A. Brodahl, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Yonatan Armenta of Marshalltown and Andrea Ordaz Alcaraz of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Charles S. Thurston II and Nancy K. Vorland, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 30.
Dissolutions
BROWN, Steve O. and Diane S., married Dec. 6, 1985, in La Porte City.
GREGORY, Haley L. and Kaine M., married April 16, 2011, in Cedar Falls.
SMITH, Sara L., and BERGER, George C., married March 28, 2017, in Iowa.
UDSTRAND, Brian R. and Cynthia, married Nov. 14, 2015, in Rochester, Minn.
TRAN, Tuyen Thi Kim, and Nguyen, Thanh Van, married Jan. 31, 2013, in Ottumwa.
McCLELLAND, April M. and Ryan T., married April 23, 2005, in Clear Lake.
SELIGER, Seth and Theresa A., married Sept., 18, 2004, in Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.