Marriage Licenses

Yashpal Saini and Marilu S. Balbuena, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 26.

Austin J. Bornstetter and Riley M. Klimesh, both of Cedar Falls, married Jan. 26.

Ivan G. Larson and Alysia K. Fernandez, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 27.

Dustin J. Regenold and Heather M. Manson, both of Cedar Falls, married Jan. 28.

James T. Hill-Robison and Brittney L. Sells, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 1.

  

Dissolutions

BULLIS, Paul T. and Bridget A., married Oct. 20, 1978, in Iowa.

McDERMOTT, Roy L. and Brittany M., married March 3, 2018, in Waterloo.

THOME, Luke G. and Nicole A., married May 16, 2015, in Black Hawk County.

KLAREN, Stephanie K. and Brian C., married June 25, 2011, in Evansdale.

LEAVITT, Jennifer and Jason, married Nov. 29, 2007, in Salt Lake City.

SLOMKA, Celeste, and FORD, Najee, married Aug. 19, 2009, in Las Vegas.

MARLOW, Dennis L. and Laquanda D., married Oct. 18, 2003, in Rockford, Ill.

ROTH, Michelle W., and WALTHER, Diane, married June 9, 2012.

NUNEZ, Jennifer S. and Gabriel R., married July 1, 1995, in Fontana, Calif.

