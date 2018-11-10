Marriage licenses
Shelby T. Yokem and Jasmine R. Watts, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 27.
Scott W. Rohlfsen and Sarah J. Koel, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 27.
Victor T. Colflesh and Stephanie M. Mowers, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 27.
Shane A. Tran and Brandy J. Mayfield, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 30.
Christopher L. Millard and Jessica A. Plants, both of Aplington, married Oct. 30.
Sawyer D. Smith of Waterloo and Courtney M. Moeller of Janesville, married Nov. 3.
Benjamin J. Freidhof and Megan E. Shade, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 3.
Nathaniel W. Sadler and Jaimie L. Hoppe, both of Jesup, married Nov. 3.
Dissolutions
MADISON, Rachel J. and James D., married Nov. 30, 2012, in Waterloo.
O'BRIEN, Justin T. and Laura A., married June 18, 2016, in Waterloo.
BARTOSH, Clyde W. and ANDORT, Tami C., married Dec. 19, 2001, in Iowa.
