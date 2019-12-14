{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses 

Andrew M. Shelton and Brittany E. Beck, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 29.

Bee Wah and Victoric Wah, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 6.

Thomas J. Storm and Christina L. Harkness, both of Elk Run Heights, married Dec. 8.

Dissolutions

FORBES, John D. and Bonnie M., married Aug. 26, 1978, in Nashua.

KOELKER, Nicholas L. and Nicole E., married Jan. 23, 2015, in Jamaica.

