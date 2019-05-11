Marriage Licenses
Chad E. Emerson and Paige D. Russler, both of Waterloo, married April 27.
Nicholas M. Stewart of Charles City and Bailey J. Nelson of Cedar Falls, married April 27.
Anthony R. Haubrich and Nichol R. Perry, both of Waterloo, married April 27.
Zachary J. Pavlich and Kaleen M. Frahm, both of Oelwein, married April 27.
Iverson H. Holmes and Beth A. Rosenberg, both of Waterloo, married April 27.
Dissolutions
WASHOW, Malinda S. and Brent J., married Nov. 8, 2003, in Black Hawk County.
FISCHER, Brianna L. and Scott M., married Sept. 14, 2016, in Evansdale.
DIADIA, Rachel L. and DIAKIESE, Martin W., married Jan. 24, 2014, in Kinshasa/Congo, CO.
ALLEN, Kara R. and Jeffrey M., married April 29, 2017, in Fort Madison.
DOERDER, Adam L. and Sara J., married Sept. 16, 2005, in Waterloo.
HARVEY, Steven K. and Lori A., married Jan. 20, 1990, in La Porte City.
MILLER, Julie A. and Kurt A., married May 2, 1998, in Waterloo.
GUTIERREZ RODRIGUEZ, Dulce M. and GARCIA, Victor A., married in 2012, place not available.
Separate Maintenance
SMITH, Steven C. and Sharon L., married Jan. 29, 1993, in Waverly.
