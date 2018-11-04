Marriage licenses
Andrew R. Spoerre and Emily M. Sherwood, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Lewis C. Guyer and Kara A. Hill, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 20.
Cody A. Brown and Taylor J. Zobel, both of Buckingham, married Oct. 20
Joshua K. Buehler and Devon M. Harrell, both of Evansdale, married Oct. 20.
Rider A. Schwieger and Ashley P. Clay, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 20.
Micheal S. Gould and Shyla D. Etgeton, both of Oelwein, married Oct. 20.
Jonathan C. Teal and Laura L. Crew, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 23.
Nicholas R. Simmons and Amanda R. Miller, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 27.
Andrew J. D. Brauner and Amber J. Simmerman, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 27.
Brandon J. Eighmey and Alexis W. Nation, both of Dewar, married Oct. 27.
Jordan P. Boyenga and Taylor Z. Helm, both of Evansdale, married Oct. 27.
Na Reh and Toe Meh, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 28.
Eddie Q. Sumo and Nancy B. Matalay, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 28.
Dissolutions
BAH, Jarye J. and KONASA, Dajana, married March 8, 2016, in Marion.
MARTINEZ, Jose M. and Maria M., married Oct. 12, 1986, in California.
CARTY, Molly and Ryan, married June 20, 2015, in Fort Atkinson.
HAYES, Michael T. and Sabrina K., married Aug. 2, 1975, in Cedar Falls.
BLOOM, Shannon J. and Jason Michael, married July 23, 2011, in Newton.
KLEIN, Lynn M. and Joseph K., married Sept. 2, 1989, in Cedar Falls.
