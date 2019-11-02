Marriage Licenses
Aaron R. Bachman and Heather E. Troyna, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 18.
Matthew J. Free and Caitlin C. Connelly, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 18.
Joshua J. Kappel and Lizabeth K. Petrick, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Jeffrey W. Perry and Erin R. Thome, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 19.
Zachery J. Blunt and Sarah J. Kielly, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
John R. Horstman and Elizabeth J. Hansen, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 19.
Jason C.R. Grill and Samantha J. Burgin, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Phillip J. Wulfekuhle and Natalie J. Wakefield, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 19.
Josiah D. Dvorak and Laci J. Branan, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Bryam J. Rembao Gonzalez and Riley S. Humelhans, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 25.
Michael D. Zugmaier and Marilyn R. Demary, both of Evansdale, married Oct. 26.
Matt A. Youngblut and Lindsey M. Clement, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 26.
Shawn M. Cochran and Kimberly S. Lally, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 26.
Jeffrey A. Coons and Nichole L. Bertch, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 27.
Dissolutions
BRUSS, Jennifer M. and Paul T., married Aug. 26, 1989, in West Bend, Wis.
DALZIEL, Joshua J. and Sandra I., married May 21, 2005, in Waterloo.
GREEN, Kathleen and George III, married May 22, 1989, in Marshalltown.
LUND, Daniel E. and Nicole M., married Aug. 22, 2014, in Jamaica.
WASKOW, Michael C. and Loria L., married April 13, 2013, in Waterloo.
DIZDAREVIC, Samir and Izeta, married Oct. 21, 1998, in Waterloo.
