Marriage Licenses
Christopher Michael A. Winkelpleck of Traer and Leah Ndirangu of Waterloo, married Aug. 31.
Peter K. Park and Sarah E. Neill, both of Kansas City, Mo., married Sept. 1.
Michael L. Brustkern and Deborah A. Phillips, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 1.
Marquellos R. Miller of Evansdale and Keyaira K. Phillips of Waterloo, married Sept. 1.
Justin R. Harford and Courtney A. Wirtz, both of Cedar Falls, Sept. 1.
Nicholas A. Shepard and Madisen L. Ryan, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 1.
John C. Ricke and Noelle A. Iben, both of Evansdale, married Sept. 1.
Roy A. Hogan and Tina M. Garbes, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 1.
Joshua R. Amundson and Emily L. Gustafson, both of Evansdale, married Sept. 1.
Ted D. Vosburg and Tamra A. Kjormoe, both of Ackley, married Sept. 3.
Bill L. Shubert of Waterloo and Sylvia M. Parsons of Sebring, Fla., married Sept. 5.
Demario C. Walker and Christi P. Sanders, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Rocky K. Kayembe and Prisca T. Ngalula, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.
Eric M. Blohm and Amanda R. Travis, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 8.
Brad M. Hoffman and Bethann L. Bibler, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 9.
Dissolutions
BUSH, Richard II and Diana E., married July 5, 2014, in Washburn.
GAVIGAN, Kevin J. and Wendi A., married Sept. 8, 2006, in Waterloo.
BREWER, Elizabeth R. and Charles, married Sept. 20, 2016, in Waverly.
SMITH, Denise M. and Tremaine P., married March 29, 2016, in Davenport.
