Marriage Licenses
Cody J. Schmidt and Jocelyn N. Elder, both of Gladbrook, married Nov. 3.
Ryan R. Adair and Natalie M. Kanakares, both of Davenport, married Nov. 3.
Jed D. Aneweer and Adhley M. Hovey, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 3.
Ryan A. Slaughter and Maritza D. Pirwitz, both of Lincoln, married Nov. 3.
Cass R. Nedved and Mckayla J. Hinz, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 10.
Joseph E. Liscano and Heather L. Doughty, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 10.
Trent D. Olson and Alexandra M. Lamb, both of Davenport, married Nov. 10.
Bradley M. Smith and Paige L. Jensen, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 10.
Trenton J. Wellman and Stephanie N. Cripe, both of Independence, married Nov. 10.
Dissolutions
PINT, Katie J. and Jason M., married July 23, 2005, in Iowa.
