Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage Licenses

Matthew J. Rohden and Taylee R. Millermon, both of Cedar Falls, married Jan. 9.

Sonya R. Snapp and Stephanie J. Thome, both of Gilbertville, married Jan. 12.

James J. Rooff and Alison K. Bright, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 12.

Paul C. Pierre and Karina Rodriguez Macedo, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 18.

Adam G. Soles and Abigail F. Pilkington, both of Pittsburgh, married Jan. 19.

Tyler R. Irwin and Laura E. Carstens, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 19.

Matthew D. Yarrington and Adriana M. Hofstadter, both of Warren, Mich., married Jan. 19.

Justin M. Schnieders and Leanne M. Christensen, both of Hudson, married Jan. 21.

Toriel R. Wise and Mariellen M. Gillespie, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 22.

Seth E. Hollingsworth and Aubrey C. Corbin, both of Hudson, married Jan. 27.

Randall D. Terpstra and Jolynn S. Wishmeyer, both of Cedar Falls, married Jan. 27.

Dissolutions

MAYFIELD, Brian A. and Catherine M., married Jan. 17, 2012, in Black Hawk County.

NIELSEN, Lindsay C. and Bryce C., married July 16, 2005, in Cedar Falls.

BURT, James E. Sr. and Lauren E., married March 12, 2015, in Las Vegas.

HERSCOVICI-PUCKETT, Gail and PUCKETT, David D., date and place not available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments