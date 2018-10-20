Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage licenses

Don G. Nicholson and Mary A. Walton, both of Evansdale, married Oct. 5.

Jason A. Mains and Claire L. McGee, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 5.

Ryan H. Brown and Megan N. Gustafson, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 6.

Dominique A. Harrington and Emma G. Hahn, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 6.

Rylan J. Timmons and Samantha M. Wehr, both of Jesup, married Oct. 6.

Derek T. Jones and Jennifer R. Thompson, both of Reinbeck, married Oct. 6.

Tomah J. Hall and Madison M. West, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 6.

Travis R. Harriman and Jackie M. Shannon, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 6.

Joshua L. Hagen and Tess M. Kuhn, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 7.

Jeffrey M. Becker and Karen M. Shook, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 13.

Michael T. Meyerhoff and Mollie A. Rogers, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 13.

Jeremy S. O’Brien and Elizabeth A. Barnes, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 13.

Adam L. Crouse and Bobbi N. Jacobs, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 13.

Benjamin M. Simmens and Allyson M. Livingston, both of Hudson, married Oct. 13.

Dissolutions

SMITH, Nicholas R. and Rebecca A., married Dec. 6, 2009, in Jamaica.

WICKHAM, Aaron M. and KOPRIVA, Keri A., married Sept. 10, 2011, in Clutier.

LEMONSEH, Leroy Suah and Nakita, married Jan. 7, 2012, in Liberia, West Africa.

JANSSEN, Anna M. and Joel D., married May 6, 1972, in Waterloo.

HARTZELL, Nathaniel R. and Theresa M., married Sept. 1, 2008, in Waterloo.

YOKEM, Karen and Jeremy S., married Sept. 5, 2010, in Cedar Falls.

MARQUETTE, Ryan B. and Heidi A., married Feb. 21, 2014, in Waterloo.

JENSEN, Brian J. and Debra A., married June 30, 2001, in Waterloo.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments