Marriage Licenses
Christopher J. Adams and Rebecca A. Maldonado, both of New Hartford, married June 14.
Trapper L. Woodley of Edgewood and Jordyn A. Willemssen of Waverly, married June 15.
Aaron J. Messerschmidt and Deana A. Nieman, both of Waterloo, married June 15.
Anthony W. Coker and Breanna M. Fisher, both of Cedar Falls, married June 15.
Max W. Thuringer and Taylor A. Bialas, both of Waterloo, married June 15.
Nicholas J. Mulholland and Joann H. Chenoweth, both of Cedar Falls, married June 15.
Cameron M. Ryan and Cierra N. Simon, both of Waterloo, married June 15.
David A. Bindert and Anna J. Wise, both of Urbana, married June 15.
Robert J. Derifield and Katharine A. Sletten, both of Evansdale, married June 15.
Christopher A. Keller and Jody R. Schares, both of Waterloo, married June 15.
Kaleb B. Michel of Reinbeck and Courtney L. Phillips of Williamsburg, married June 15.
Michael J. Trausch and Brittany L. Baker, both of Holland, married June 15.
Michael A. Carter and Christie L. Heitland, both of Evansdale, married June 19.
Samuel J. Shull and Mary E. Wilson, both of Waterloo, married June 22.
Clinton S. Potter and Tamatha M. Howard, both of Waterloo, married June 22.
Sanel Kadusic and Rabia S. Riaz, both of Waterloo, married June 24.
Dissolutions
GISLESON, Kathryn and Christopher L., married Nov. 22, 2008, in Cedar Falls.
DEAS, Olivia G. and James A., married Feb. 16, 1996, in Elbert County, Ga.
GEIGER, James L. and Dianna M., married May 28, 1966, in Waterloo.
PULULU, Grace N. and KALA, Gedion K., married March 21, 2015, Kinshasa/Congo, CO.
SALKIC-MISKIC, Mermina and MISKIC, Amir, married July 16, 2011, in Black Hawk County.
JOHNSON, Jeremiah and Sheilah, married Jan. 23, 2010, in Waterloo.
