Marriage Licenses 

Daniel D. Bock and Brittany K. Barkema, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 1.

David C. Meyers and Hope H. Chestnut, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 1.

Dissolutions

CURL, Sarah L. and Caleb J., married July 19, 2003, in Iowa.

BARTON, Fred and Alyssa P., married June 15, 2014, in Waterloo.

BUCK, Ashley K. and Aaron J., married Nov. 10, 2007, in Allison.

LEOHR, Dana K. and Kelly J., married June 3, 2007, in Evansdale.

