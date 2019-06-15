Marriage Licenses
Weston T. Edwards of Waterloo and Chloe Osborn of Vinton, married May 31.
Dylan M. Ciavarelli and Kennedy L. Becker, both of Cedar Falls, married May 31.
Tyler B. Babneau of Waterloo and Gabrielle B. Hartman of Evansdale, married June 1.
Richard A. Lockard and Michael J. Sandoval, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Joseph J. McBride and Ellie C. Vanderpol, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Andrew C. Williams and Marena D. Thurmond, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Charles M. Benz of Evansdale and Monica R. Bass of Cedar Falls, married June 1.
Derek R. Elzinga and Rebekah A. Mackay, both of Cedar Falls, married June 1.
Brandt S. Becker and Hannah L. Wilson, both of La Porte City, married June 1.
Timothy L. Cornelius and Hilary D. Clark, both of Cedar Falls, married June 1.
Jonathan P. Griffin and KC J. Gafkjen, both of Cedar Falls, married June. 1.
Robert J. Zey and Tiffany J. Killian, both of Cedar Falls, married June 1.
Gregory J. Schmitz and Sherri J. Baldwin, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Michael A. Short and Melanie J. Dietrich, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Lucas A. Klosterman and Aubrey J. Davis, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Justin J. Kuehn and Tarah L. Osier, both of Cedar Falls, married June 1.
Mark W. Wyrick and Lori A. Wessels, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
David P. Bowles and Dawn M. Wilcox, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Avery V. Johnson and Lauren M. Janning, both of Cedar Falls, married June 1.
Brandon A. McDivitt and Stevi M. Ehmen, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Michael T. Thole and Amy L. Lichty, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Teal A. Ludemann and Kyele D. Clapp, both of La Porte City, married June 1.
Nicholas G. Anderson and Sydney M. Etherington, both of Cedar Falls, married June 1.
Danny D. Montgomery and Joann X. Harris, both of Waterloo, married June 1.
Will M. Evans and Sonia A. Mayer, both of Waverly, married June 1.
Justin A. Jacobs and Amanda A. Smith, both of Evansdale, married June 1.
Reniel Irizarry Del Torro of Italy, and Taylor N. Ferguson of Japan, married June 3.
Justin S. Baugh Harmon and Jennifer K. Sells, both of Waterloo, married June 4.
Armen Cehic and Esmira Rekic, both of Waterloo, married June 4.
Joshua J. Wilson and Angel B. Smithel, both of Waterloo, married June 5.
Joshua D. La Cosse and Jessica J. Winterberg, both of Cedar Falls, married June 6.
Andrew Robinson and Stella L. Mitchell, both of Waterloo, married June 7.
Brandon D. Lingle and Heidi M. Bergeld, both of Hudson, married June 8.
Andrew W. Poe and Lindsey M. Butters, both of Waterloo, married June 8.
Joseph J. Nolte and Jorden M. Redmond, both of Waterloo, married June 8.
Levi G.A. Logan and Elizabeth K. Rohovit, both of Waterloo, married June 8.
Trey M. Manthey-Lamon and Morgan L. Nie, both of Evansdale, married June 8.
Caleb J. Parsons and Melissa A. Cantrell, both of Waterloo, married June 8.
Dissolutions
JOHNSON, Kevin L. and Paula J., married Oct. 2, 2011, in La Porte City.
HASSMAN, Steven L. and Kiley K., married May 31, 2008, in Cedar Falls.
COLE-ZIKE, Cindy J. and ZIKE, Jack C., married Aug. 23, 2015, in Waterloo.
MOORE, Latisha J. and Tavis J., married July 26, 2014, in Waterloo.
BEINEKE, Daniel M. and Rhonda M., married May 28, 1994, in Virginia.
