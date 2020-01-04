{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses 

Gregory L. Hanes of Waterloo and Thi M.N. Luu of Cresco, married Dec. 21.

Billy W. Mace and Cayley E. Klein, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 22.

Tyler M. Croft and Samantha E. Molloy, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 23.

Jacob A. Hunemuller of Kenosha, Wis., and Kimberly A. Pfalzgraf of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 28.

Dissolutions

SWINGEN, Shane and Jennifer, married July 1, 2018, in Dysart.

BOWMAN, Judy A. and Gerry A., married Nov. 30, 2015, in Burlington.

RODRIGUEZ, Kelly F., and RODRIGUEZ CARLOS, Jose L., married Oct. 7, 2006, in Evansdale.

MAUER, Tara A. and Robbie S., married Sept. 27, 2003, in Waterloo.

