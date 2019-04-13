Marriage licenses
Richard A. Anderson and Jaime L. Nielsen, both of Charles City, married March 29.
Victor F. Ruiz Zamora and Santa J. Pec Gonzales, both of Waterloo, married March 31.
Kenneth E. Schaaf and Kasey J. Renfro, both of Waterloo, married March 31.
Eric D. Miller and Sarah C. Tovar, both of Waterloo, married April 1.
Dissolutions
MULFORD, Dustin J. and Darcelle A., married Aug. 11, 2012, in Janesville.
DEAHL, Cheryl A. and Travis R., married July 7, 2007, in Waterloo.
JACKSON, Judy M. and Vern F., married April 8, 2017, in Iowa.
SMITH, Wendy S. and Jeffrey L., married July 29, 2006, in Waterloo.
JUHL, Valorie G. and Anthony V., married Nov. 1, 1997, in Waterloo.
FISHER, Dianah L. and Michael A., married April 14, 2015, in Black Hawk County.
WITCHER, James A. Jr. and BLANCHARD, Laurie G., married Sept. 29, 2000, in Eldora.
JENSEN, Randy J. and Stormy L., married May 30, 1998, in Iowa.
MAWUSIKA, Flavie M. and DISASI, Julien N., married June 14, 2016, in Kinshasa/Congo, CO.
