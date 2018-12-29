Marriage Licenses
Timothy L. Logemann and Rachel M. Turner, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 15.
Dissolutions
SEE, Matthew N. and GRIMM SEE, Holly J., married July 27, 2007, in Cedar Falls.
FAIFERLICK, Juliet A. and Mark Jr., married April 12, 2008, in Fort Dodge.
RUBIO MARTINEZ, Miguel, and SALGUCIO, Kenia Crisol, married Sept. 25, 2008, in Waterloo.
HENNY, Michael A. and Kimberly A., married April 11, 1986, in Waterloo.
CIRKSENA, Brent A. and Rhonda R., married Aug. 25, 1989, in Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.