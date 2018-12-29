Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage Licenses

Timothy L. Logemann and Rachel M. Turner, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 15.

Dissolutions

SEE, Matthew N. and GRIMM SEE, Holly J., married July 27, 2007, in Cedar Falls.

FAIFERLICK, Juliet A. and Mark Jr., married April 12, 2008, in Fort Dodge.

RUBIO MARTINEZ, Miguel, and SALGUCIO, Kenia Crisol, married Sept. 25, 2008, in Waterloo.

HENNY, Michael A. and Kimberly A., married April 11, 1986, in Waterloo.

CIRKSENA, Brent A. and Rhonda R., married Aug. 25, 1989, in Cedar Falls.

